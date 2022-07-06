WEATHER- Excessively Hot and Humid Through Friday

By
Clark Shelton
-

Excessively hot and humid weather will persist in the Mid-State thru Friday when a front will bring storms and some relief.

From the NWS:

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
231 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-062015-
/O.UPG.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/
/O.NEW.KOHX.EH.W.0001.220706T0731Z-220709T0500Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-
Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge,
Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden,
Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
231 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
  reaching 110 to 115 each day.

* WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of
  I-65.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
315 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-070815-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
315 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue.
Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of
the area.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected. A few may be severe with
damaging wind gusts.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue through
Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for
most of the area.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected. A few storms may be severe
Thursday through Friday night. Damaging wind gusts will be the main
concern.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter storm reports may be needed. Please relay any information
about observed severe weather to the NWS in Nashville.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 112. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here