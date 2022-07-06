WEATHER- Excessively Hot and Humid Through Friday

Excessively hot and humid weather will persist in the Mid-State thru Friday when a front will bring storms and some relief.

From the NWS:

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-062015- /O.UPG.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.EH.W.0001.220706T0731Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 231 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching 110 to 115 each day. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 315 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-070815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 315 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of the area. Scattered thunderstorms are expected. A few may be severe with damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue through Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of the area. Scattered thunderstorms are expected. A few storms may be severe Thursday through Friday night. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter storm reports may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS in Nashville.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 112. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.