WEATHER: Enjoy Your Afternoon.. Storms Return Monday

Get out and enjoy the sun! Gonna be a bumpy week.
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.