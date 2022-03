Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Enjoy your start to the workweek. Monday will be slightly cooler and partly sunny. A look ahead calls for the return of warmer temps and gusty winds and we will be monitoring a storm system moving in mid-week.

As for today:

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.