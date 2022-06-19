WEATHER- Enjoy Juneteenth, Heat Returns Monday

You think it was hot last week, Mother Nature says “Hold my Sweet Tea, darling watch this” next week. Multiple of days of triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast beginning Tuesday.

But for today, not so bad:

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 96. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.