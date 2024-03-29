WEATHER Easter Weekend 2024

Beautiful weekend, though it will be a little windy. We will keep an eye on a storm system to start our week, this one may pack a punch depending on timing.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.