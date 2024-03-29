WEATHER Easter Weekend 2024

Clark Shelton
Beautiful weekend, though it will be a little windy. We will keep an eye on a storm system to start our week, this one may pack a punch depending on timing.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

