Weather Delay Didn’t Seem to Bother One Team in the Brentwood and Nolensville Gridiron Battle

The Brentwood High School Bruins traveled to Nolensville to square off against the Knights in a Week 1 matchup. This game had a late start due to a weather delay.

When the teams returned to play, Brentwood struck first with a field goal to go up 3-0. Brentwood would add another touchdown later in the first to take a 10-0 lead.

The Bruins didn’t stop there, they added another touchdown later in the second quarter. It was all Bruins in the first half as the ended with a 33-0 lead.

Nolensville did get on the board in the second half to avoid the shut out, but it was still all Brentwood tonight.

The Bruins rose to the occasion as they took the victory tonight over Nolensville 47-12.

