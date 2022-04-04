WEATHER: Cloudy Monday ..Winds Return.. Severe Weather Mid-week Possible

Our work week will begin warm and cloudy and windy. We are watching the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rains and the possibility
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
As for today from the NWS:
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind around 5 mph.