WEATHER: Cloudy Monday ..Winds Return.. Severe Weather Mid-week Possible

Our work week will begin warm and cloudy and windy. We are watching the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rains and the possibility

As for today from the NWS:

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.