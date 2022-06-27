WEATHER- Clouds Give Way To Sun and Cooler Temps

Looking forward to much cooler temperatures than we have been experiencing, though we will see some gusty winds.

Looking ahead to your July 4th weekend…honestly, it’s a little sketchy right now so follow us for any changes to fireworks schedules that may happen.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.