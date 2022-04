Got some nice days coming up, this weekend gets a little iffy. So, enjoy!

From the NWS:

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.