WEATHER- Awesome Weekend, Wet Week

Enjoy the weekend as the updated forecast has put the rain off until Monday. Extended forecast calls for storms off and on all week.
But as for this weekend, from the NWS:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 5 mph.