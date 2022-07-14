WEATHER- Another Amazing Summer Day

Watching for a chance of storms rolling in on Sunday, but these next couple of days are sweet tea kinda days!

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.