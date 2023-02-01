WEATHER ALERT- Winter Weather Advisory 2-1,2023

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
221 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-
Including the cities of Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly,
New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald,
Franklin, Brentwood, and Columbia
221 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected, with some light snow
  possible. Total additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth
  of an inch. Little or no snow accumulation.

* WHERE...West-central Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning
  commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

