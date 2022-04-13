WEATHER ALERT Today To Bring Severe Weather To Middle Tennessee

Wednesday is a high alert day for weather. Storms and heavy rains will continue through the morning in much of our area. And then a break, which is never good. Timing will probably change as we go throughout the day and we will update as needed.

We will update as needed

There is a Flash Flood Watch parts of our viewing area find out more here.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.