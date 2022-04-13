WEATHER ALERT Today To Bring Severe Weather To Middle Tennessee

Wednesday is a high alert day for weather. Storms and heavy rains will continue through the morning in much of our area. And then a break, which is never good. Timing will probably change as we go throughout the day and we will update as needed.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
There is a Flash Flood Watch parts of our viewing area find out more here.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 732 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 732 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will move through Middle Tennessee after midnight tonight. A low-end damaging wind threat will accompany these storms. The main area of concern will be west of I-65. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible after midnight also for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Until early afternoon hours on Wednesday,flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor. Severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday evening through the early morning hours on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail are all possible. While all of Middle TN will have these threats, the main area of concern will be along and west of I-65. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation will likely be needed after midnight tonight through early morning hours on Thursday. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.