WEATHER Alert- Sunday to Bring 2 Rounds of Storms, High Heat

Some will see scattered storms when they wake up Sunday, then we will hit a high of 93 , with a heat index of near 100. Then Sunday early evening a cold front will come thru bringing gusty winds, possible hail and heavy rains. The NWS expects the round Sunday evening to be strong to severe and a bit more organized than what we will see Sunday morning.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.