WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 376 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 110 PM CDT SUN JUN 25 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-007-009-011-015-031-035-041-051-055-061-065-081-099-101- 103-105-107-115-117-119-121-123-127-135-139-141-143-145-149-153- 159-169-175-177-181-185-187-189-252300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0376.230625T1810Z-230625T2300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CANNON COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HAMILTON HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN LOUDON MARION MARSHALL MAURY MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MOORE PERRY POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROANE RUTHERFORD SEQUATCHIE SMITH TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MRX...

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.