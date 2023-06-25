WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch

By
Clark Shelton
-

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 376
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
110 PM CDT SUN JUN 25 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-007-009-011-015-031-035-041-051-055-061-065-081-099-101-
103-105-107-115-117-119-121-123-127-135-139-141-143-145-149-153-
159-169-175-177-181-185-187-189-252300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0376.230625T1810Z-230625T2300Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              BLEDSOE             BLOUNT
BRADLEY              CANNON              COFFEE
CUMBERLAND           DE KALB             FRANKLIN
GILES                GRUNDY              HAMILTON
HICKMAN              LAWRENCE            LEWIS
LINCOLN              LOUDON              MARION
MARSHALL             MAURY               MCMINN
MEIGS                MONROE              MOORE
PERRY                POLK                PUTNAM
RHEA                 ROANE               RUTHERFORD
SEQUATCHIE           SMITH               TROUSDALE
VAN BUREN            WARREN              WAYNE
WHITE                WILLIAMSON          WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MRX...

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here