WEATHER ALERT — Possibilty of Strong Possibe Beers Tonight

Well, if you haven’t been out all day….you haven’t observed or felt the humidity

Soooo, with increasingly unstable air, we are still only sure of one thing…it’s going to rain hard tonight

BUT, what about the severe weather? Timing is everything…and the timing this evening is everything… the atmosphere and air are much like me…unstable.

Bottom line.: Be weather aware tonight.Depending on where you live in Mid Tennessee might tell the story. Right now big winds, hail, and the possible tornado seem more likely for our area.

Might happen …. Might not… just be aware

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.