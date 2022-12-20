WEATHER ALERT Major Changes Coming Prepare Now

Today and tomorrow should be spent making sure Christmas decorations are properly fastened, your pets have proper shelter should you be leaving town, that there is a back up plan for checking on the elderly, and your travel plans have a backup plan.

Right now the forecast from the NWS is calling for heavy rain to move in Thursday afternoon in front of mild temperatures. That rain is expected to change over to snow Thursday evening, with extremely gusty winds.

To paint the scenario for those planning to travel after Thursday evening: The high Thursday will be 53, the low will be 6 and we won’t get above freezing until maybe Monday.

Bitter cold temperatures with even colder wind chills. Expect some bad roads and flight delays. Beginning Thursday we will be helping you with traffic, air traffic delays and up-to-date weather as we know many of you are traveling.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for the rest of your Tuesday and Wednesday:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.