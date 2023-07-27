WEATHER ALERT- Heat Advisory 7-27-2023

By
Clark Shelton
-

Heat Advisory

We expect heat advisories to be the norm thru the weekend. Keep up to date here :

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
333 AM CDT Thu Jul 27 2023

TNZ005>008-023>027-059-280000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.230727T1800Z-230728T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-
Cheatham-Davidson-Williamson-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge,
Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Franklin, and Brentwood
333 AM CDT Thu Jul 27 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Houston,
  Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson and Williamson Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

