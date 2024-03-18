WEATHER ALERT- Hard Freeze, Fire Danger 3-18-19-2024

Cover any plants you may have put out already as we will see a hard freeze tonight. And with dry conditions and gust winds there is a fire danger also.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.