WEATHER ALERT- Flooding Possible 1-24-25-2024

There is a Flash Flood Watch for counties South of I-40 for us, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that extend to more of Middle Tennessee. Between now and Saturday most spots will see anywhere from 2″-5″+ of rain.

We will see a small break Friday before rains move back in thru Saturday and then a drying period will kick in with slightly cooler temps. A look ahead sees no rain in the forecast and no extreme cold temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Today Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.