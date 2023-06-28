WEATHER ALERT Excessive Heat Watch 6-29-2023

Pretty sure this will be the first of a series of these, but, for Thursday the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Expect much of the same moving forward as Friday’s forecast is predicted hotter than Thursday’s. And what about the upcoming long holiday weekend? Heat and a 50/50 chance of scattered strong to sometimes severe thunderstorms is the early prognosis.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for the next 48 hours:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Excessive Heat Watch URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 218 AM CDT Tue Jun 27 2023 TNZ005>009-023>029-056>062-075-093>095-272000- /O.NEW.KOHX.EH.A.0001.230629T1600Z-230630T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 218 AM CDT Tue Jun 27 2023 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible. * WHERE...Areas along and west of I-65. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.