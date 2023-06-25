WEATHER ALERT After HOT Day, Severe Storms Expected Sunday Night

After heat indexes rise to around 100 degrees today, a line of storms after sunset will bring straight line winds, wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail and the possible Tornado. We will monitor throughout the day and let you know of any changes.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.