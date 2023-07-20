WEATHER ALERT 7-20-2023 Severe Thunderstorm Watch Flash Flood Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 523 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1205 PM CDT THU JUL 20 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 523 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC015-021-027-035-037-041-043-049-083-085-087-111-125-133-137- 141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177-185-187-189-210000- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0523.230720T1705Z-230721T0000Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON MACON MONTGOMERY OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 858 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-202300- /O.EXT.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-230720T2300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White- Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Allardt, Kingston Springs, Hartsville, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Smithville, McEwen, Clarksville, Lafayette, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Ashland City, Goodlettsville, Celina, McMinnville, Smyrna, Byrdstown, Cookeville, Franklin, Gordonsville, Lebanon, Livingston, Waverly, Sparta, Crossville, Erin, Springfield, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Jamestown, Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Woodbury, South Carthage, Gainesboro, Dickson, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spencer, and Dover 858 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Significant rainfall has already occurred this morning across portions of the watch area and additional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region later this morning and afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

This Afternoon Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.