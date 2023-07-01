WEATHER ALERT 7-1-2023 Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 428 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1225 PM CDT SAT JUL 1 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-007-011-015-021-031-035-037-041-043-051-055-061-065-081- 083-085-087-099-101-103-107-111-115-117-119-121-123-125-127-135- 139-141-143-147-149-153-159-161-165-169-175-177-181-185-187-189- 020100- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0428.230701T1725Z-230702T0100Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BLEDSOE BRADLEY CANNON CHEATHAM COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HAMILTON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MARION MARSHALL MAURY MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MONTGOMERY MOORE PERRY POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SEQUATCHIE SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...BMX...OHX...MRX...HUN...FFC...

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sat Jul 1 2023 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-020000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0003.230701T1600Z-230702T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 231 AM CDT Sat Jul 1 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.