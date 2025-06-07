Weather Alert 6-7-2025 Severe Weather Threat

- Elevated Severe Weather Threat for this afternoon 6-7-2025
- South of I-40 is the biggest threat
- Lightning, heavy rains, hail and possibility of tornadoes are all on the table.
- Sunday looks calm before another round of storms Monday
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
