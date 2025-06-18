Weather Alert 6-18-2025 Strong to Severe Storms Tonight

2 Rounds of Strong To Severe Storms Tonight

Early evening for Round 1 and overnight for round 2

Heavy Rains, Straightline winds are the main concern

Rain will finally clear out Thursday afternoon, and Summer arrives with a vengeance. Heat indexes over 100 expected.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Juneteenth Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

