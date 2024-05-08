WEATHER ALERT: 5-8-9-2024 Flood Watch Tornado Watch

Ok, we have said this for a couple of days now… But be weather aware this afternoon and evening….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Follow your local Source Facebook page for warnings as they are given.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 206
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
115 PM CDT WED MAY 8 2024

TORNADO WATCH 206 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC021-027-037-043-049-083-085-087-111-125-133-137-141-147-159-
161-165-169-189-090200-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0206.240508T1815Z-240509T0200Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CHEATHAM             CLAY                DAVIDSON
DICKSON              FENTRESS            HOUSTON
HUMPHREYS            JACKSON             MACON
MONTGOMERY           OVERTON             PICKETT
PUTNAM               ROBERTSON           SMITH
STEWART              SUMNER              TROUSDALE
WILSON

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
340 AM CDT Wed May 8 2024

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-082200-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-240509T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-
Including the cities of Shelbyville, Columbia, Byrdstown,
Altamont, Woodbury, Nashville, Goodlettsville, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Manchester, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Springfield,
Lebanon, Linden, Hartsville, Allardt, Lobelville, Erin,
Lafayette, Smithville, Gallatin, Brentwood, Centerville, South
Carthage, Waverly, Tullahoma, Spencer, Sparta, Dickson,
Jamestown, Gainesboro, Dover, Coalmont, Murfreesboro,
Clarksville, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Carthage, Gordonsville,
McMinnville, Ashland City, Mount Juliet, La Vergne, Cookeville,
Lewisburg, Crossville, Livingston, Celina, Tennessee Ridge, and
Franklin
340 AM CDT Wed May 8 2024

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland,
  Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Grundy, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery,
  Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith,
  Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson
  and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall can be expected today and
    continuing through tonight. This will lead to instances of
    flash flooding across the area
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

