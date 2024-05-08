WEATHER ALERT: 5-8-9-2024 Flood Watch Tornado Watch

Ok, we have said this for a couple of days now… But be weather aware this afternoon and evening….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Follow your local Source Facebook page for warnings as they are given.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 206 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 115 PM CDT WED MAY 8 2024 TORNADO WATCH 206 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC021-027-037-043-049-083-085-087-111-125-133-137-141-147-159- 161-165-169-189-090200- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0206.240508T1815Z-240509T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEATHAM CLAY DAVIDSON DICKSON FENTRESS HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON MACON MONTGOMERY OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WILSON

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 340 AM CDT Wed May 8 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-082200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-240509T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren- Including the cities of Shelbyville, Columbia, Byrdstown, Altamont, Woodbury, Nashville, Goodlettsville, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Manchester, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Springfield, Lebanon, Linden, Hartsville, Allardt, Lobelville, Erin, Lafayette, Smithville, Gallatin, Brentwood, Centerville, South Carthage, Waverly, Tullahoma, Spencer, Sparta, Dickson, Jamestown, Gainesboro, Dover, Coalmont, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Carthage, Gordonsville, McMinnville, Ashland City, Mount Juliet, La Vergne, Cookeville, Lewisburg, Crossville, Livingston, Celina, Tennessee Ridge, and Franklin 340 AM CDT Wed May 8 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall can be expected today and continuing through tonight. This will lead to instances of flash flooding across the area - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email