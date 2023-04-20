WEATHER ALERT 4-20-2023 FIRE WEATHER WATCH

Storms move in Friday..Still watching for a light frost on Sunday night/Mon. Morning being possible. Stay up to date:
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Fire Weather Watch
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 221 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075>080-093>097-201100- /O.NEW.KOHX.FW.A.0001.230420T1600Z-230421T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Moore-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-Lincoln- Franklin- 221 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of Middle Tennessee. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.