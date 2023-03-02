WEATHER ALERT 3-2-3-2023 High Wind Warning, Flood Watch, Severe Storm Timing

We will have a relatively quiet early evening, and then , as is typical in Tennessee, things will ramp up in the wee hours of the morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect at 6:00 a.m. Friday morning

A Flood Watch remains for parts of our viewing area thru Friday

Severe Storms with possible isolated tornadoes and hail are expected Friday morning. Timing looks to be between 8 a. and noon for Middle Tennessee.

There could be some strong to severe storms overnight and very heavy rainfall

The temperature will be in the mid 70s tomorrow morning and drop to upper 50s by noon.

Everything we know right now from the NWS. We will be up early to monitor the situation.

High Wind Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 209 PM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030900- /O.UPG.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.230303T0900Z-230304T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.HW.W.0001.230303T1200Z-230304T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 209 PM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will ramp up starting around 3 am CST. With grounds already wet, some trees will come down much easier leading to power outages. Be sure to fully charge cell phones tonight so you will be able reliably receive any additional Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings that may be issued on Friday. Winds will begin to relax from west to east starting around sunset Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

This Afternoon A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. High near 74. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming southwest 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.