WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING

Another freeze warning is in effect for this evening as winter raises it’s head again. This one will start earlier in the evening.

The good news is we will see a 48-hour warmup, but, then another cold front will bring rain and then frost and probably more freeze warnings this weekend.

Today Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.