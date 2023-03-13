WEATHER ALERT 3-13-14, 2023 FREEZE WARNING

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 TNZ006>008-025>028-057>062-094-095-132000- /O.UPG.KOHX.FZ.A.0001.230314T0600Z-230314T1400Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0001.230314T0600Z-230314T1400Z/ Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 219 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into spring plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to below freezing for 8 hours early Tuesday morning. Freezing conditions will again likely occur early Wednesday morning. Additional freeze products will likely be needed once again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.