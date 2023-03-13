WEATHER ALERT 3-13-14, 2023 FREEZE WARNING

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
219 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

TNZ006>008-025>028-057>062-094-095-132000-
/O.UPG.KOHX.FZ.A.0001.230314T0600Z-230314T1400Z/
/O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0001.230314T0600Z-230314T1400Z/
Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-
Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville,
Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Dickson, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Centerville,
Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg,
Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
219 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into
  spring plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to
  below freezing for 8 hours early Tuesday morning. Freezing
  conditions will again likely occur early Wednesday morning.
  Additional freeze products will likely be needed once again.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

