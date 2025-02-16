WEATHER ALERT – 2-15-2025 TORNADO WATCH

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 9 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 640 PM CST SAT FEB 15 2025 TORNADO WATCH 9 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC021-027-037-043-055-081-083-085-087-099-101-111-117-119-125- 135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189-160700- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0009.250216T0040Z-250216T0700Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEATHAM CLAY DAVIDSON DICKSON GILES HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...PAH...

Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning TNC021-037-147-165-160545- /O.NEW.KOHX.FF.W.0011.250215T2346Z-250216T0545Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Nashville TN 546 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025 The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Davidson County in middle Tennessee... Robertson County in middle Tennessee... Sumner County in middle Tennessee... * Until 1145 PM CST. * At 546 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly with the storms moving through the area this evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gallatin, Springfield, Ashland City, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Westmoreland, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Portland, Joelton, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Adams, Cedar Hill, Mitchellville and Cottontown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3665 8659 3663 8656 3665 8651 3664 8620 3645 8624 3645 8627 3636 8627 3633 8630 3633 8635 3636 8636 3633 8639 3632 8642 3634 8643 3632 8648 3632 8655 3627 8709 3664 8710 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED $$ LaRosa

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 253 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025 ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County. For the Cumberland River...including Nashville, Ashland City, Clarksville, Dover...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 200 PM CST. && TNC037-162000- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-250219T0000Z/ /NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ 253 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Flooding of property along the river from the I-24 bridge to the I-65 bridge is occurring, including industrial areas on Adams St, Cement Plant Rd, Cowan St, Cowan Ct, and Davidson St. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river will rise to 39.7 feet early Monday morning, then fall to 27.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667 3622 8658 3612 8677 $$ LaRosa

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 227 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-161800- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-250216T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Celina, Lafayette, Erin, Columbia, South Carthage, Lebanon, Sparta, Springfield, Clifton, Hendersonville, Altamont, Coalmont, Livingston, Byrdstown, Woodbury, Ashland City, Crossville, Carthage, Tullahoma, Linden, Waynesboro, Brentwood, Manchester, Centerville, Cookeville, Waverly, Spencer, New Johnsonville, Gordonsville, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Gainesboro, Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Smyrna, Smithville, Nashville, Jamestown, McMinnville, Lewisburg, Pulaski, Clarksville, Lawrenceburg, Dickson, Lobelville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Mount Juliet, Gallatin, Kingston Springs, Dover, La Vergne, McEwen, Goodlettsville, and Hartsville 227 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A significant rainfall event is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this weekend. Locally higher amounts of 5 to 7 inches are possible across northwest Middle Tennessee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$ Holley

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email