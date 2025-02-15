Weather Alert 2-15-2025 Flash Flood Watch- Severe Storms Possible

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 109 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-142100- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.250215T0600Z-250216T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of New Johnsonville, Goodlettsville, Centerville, Murfreesboro, McMinnville, Nashville, Dickson, South Carthage, Lewisburg, Coalmont, Smithville, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, Ashland City, Lobelville, Celina, Smyrna, Kingston Springs, Waverly, Allardt, Byrdstown, Linden, McEwen, La Vergne, Lafayette, Tullahoma, Dover, Shelbyville, Gainesboro, Columbia, Hohenwald, Erin, Gordonsville, Woodbury, Altamont, Spencer, Manchester, Franklin, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Crossville, Cookeville, Springfield, Sparta, Mount Juliet, Jamestown, Lebanon, Carthage, Clarksville, Brentwood, Pulaski, Livingston, Tennessee Ridge, Clifton, and Gallatin 109 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A significant rainfall event is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this weekend. Locally higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible across northwest Middle Tennessee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

