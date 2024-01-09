WEATHER ALERT 1-9-2024 Wind Advisory, More Rain, Wintry Mix

This is going to be a long week. Once today’s front moves out we will see a break from the rain, but, the winds will remain. We are watching for another storm system to start the weekend and a possible real snow chance to end it through MLK Day.
Today
Showers, mainly before 11am. Temperature rising to near 54 by 10am, then falling to around 44 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 8pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a north northeast wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 254 AM CST Tue Jan 9 2024 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-092100- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-240110T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 254 AM CST Tue Jan 9 2024 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible in areas of higher elevation for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region. * WHERE...Locations West of Cumberland Plateau Region. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST Tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.