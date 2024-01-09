WEATHER ALERT 1-9-2024 Wind Advisory, More Rain, Wintry Mix

This is going to be a long week. Once today’s front moves out we will see a break from the rain, but, the winds will remain. We are watching for another storm system to start the weekend and a possible real snow chance to end it through MLK Day.

Today

Showers, mainly before 11am. Temperature rising to near 54 by 10am, then falling to around 44 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.