WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2023 Storms, Winds, Cold, Snow Flurries

By
Clark Shelton
-

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur
across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled
out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in
the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on
Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the
Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches
for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then a chance of showers. High near 66. South southwest wind around 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers between noon and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Martha Sanderson Bryant
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here