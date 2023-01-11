WEATHER ALERT 1/11-12,2022

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-121200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 547 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong to severe thunderstorm could form across the northwest counties of Middle Tennessee late in the night. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, mainly in the morning. The risk level is marginal, or 1 out of 5. Much colder air will move in Thursday night and Friday with a good chance for snow showers across the Upper Cumberland. Accumulations may top 1 inch for the higher elevations. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed late tonight and Thursday

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before noon, then patchy drizzle between noon and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a chance of showers. Temperature rising to near 65 by 11am, then falling to around 51 during the remainder of the day. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.