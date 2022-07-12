WEATHER- Afternoon Severe Storms Continue Through Evening

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 327 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 327 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat index values will range 100 to 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region this afternoon. Some strong to severe thunderstorms maybe possible late this afternoon into evening hours tonight across mid state region. Strong gusty to damaging winds will be main concern. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.