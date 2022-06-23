WEATHER- A Wee Bit Cooler, Relief On the Way

By
Clark Shelton
-

We are seeing a small cool down from triple-digit heat indexes and the air quality is good enough today for no advisories. Looking ahead, Sunday will bring storms and a break to more “normal” summer temps heading into July 4th week.

Today
Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here