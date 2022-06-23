WEATHER- A Wee Bit Cooler, Relief On the Way

We are seeing a small cool down from triple-digit heat indexes and the air quality is good enough today for no advisories. Looking ahead, Sunday will bring storms and a break to more “normal” summer temps heading into July 4th week.

Today Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.