WEATHER 9-27-28-2024 Flooding, Schools Closed, Winds Coming

For areal flood advisories and up to date radar and school information please find your county here: For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. North wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight Showers. Low around 63. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers. High near 70. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 252 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-272000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-240928T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Clarksville, Lawrenceburg, South Carthage, Lobelville, Columbia, Gordonsville, Clifton, McEwen, Hartsville, Springfield, Tullahoma, Crossville, Centerville, Spencer, Lafayette, Gallatin, Celina, Smyrna, Dickson, Gainesboro, Murfreesboro, Linden, Waynesboro, Kingston Springs, Erin, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Altamont, Ashland City, Dover, Nashville, La Vergne, Woodbury, McMinnville, Waverly, Jamestown, Sparta, Shelbyville, Manchester, Goodlettsville, Carthage, Cookeville, Franklin, Livingston, Pulaski, Coalmont, Lewisburg, Smithville, Hendersonville, Tennessee Ridge, Allardt, Brentwood, Byrdstown, New Johnsonville, and Hohenwald 252 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A flood watch has been issued for Middle Tennessee due to anticipated rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Helene. Total expected rainfall amounts range from 2 to 5 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 249 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-272000- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-240928T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Clarksville, Lawrenceburg, South Carthage, Lobelville, Columbia, Gordonsville, Clifton, McEwen, Hartsville, Springfield, Tullahoma, Crossville, Centerville, Spencer, Lafayette, Gallatin, Celina, Smyrna, Dickson, Gainesboro, Murfreesboro, Linden, Waynesboro, Kingston Springs, Erin, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Altamont, Ashland City, Dover, Nashville, La Vergne, Woodbury, McMinnville, Waverly, Jamestown, Sparta, Shelbyville, Manchester, Goodlettsville, Carthage, Cookeville, Franklin, Livingston, Pulaski, Coalmont, Lewisburg, Smithville, Hendersonville, Tennessee Ridge, Allardt, Brentwood, Byrdstown, New Johnsonville, and Hohenwald 249 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2024 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

