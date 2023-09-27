WEATHER 9-27-28-2023

We will watch for a chance of storms today and tomorrow, but, no severe weather is expected. Your weekend is looking good.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.