WEATHER 9-23-24-2024 Rain, Some Storms

We will see this unsettled pattern throughout the week, bringing much-needed drought relief. Some storms may be strong later today and we will watch for any severe development Tuesday afternoon thru evening. Add to that a developing tropical system near the Gulf and we could see many days of beneficial rain.

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread dense fog, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email