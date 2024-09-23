Weather 9-23-2024 Scattered Storms

A look ahead this week calls for a good chance of rain mid-week and a cooler temperatures. The drought will continue but this week will bring some relief.

Monday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

