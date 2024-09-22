Weather 9-22-2024 Pop Ups Possible

We will see increasing chance of pop up storms tomorrow and then a good chance of rain and storms will bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday as an unsettled pattern moves in.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
