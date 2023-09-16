WEATHER 9-16-17-2023 REVISED

The following is a revised forecast for today, looks like a mostly rainy day.

Today A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.