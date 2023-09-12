WEATHER 9-12-2023 Rainy, Cooler

Not expecting anything more than rain and you might hear a couple of rumbles of thunder. Temperatures remain comfortable after today with pop-ups possible over the weekend.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.