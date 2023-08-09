WEATHER 8-9-2023 Rains and Storms Return

We are expecting to see more storms return today thru Thursday. Heavy rains, wind gusts, hail, and a possible tornado are all in the mix. Then we catch a break and your Saturday is 50/50 right now.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.