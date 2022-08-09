WEATHER 8-9-10,2022: Storms Move In, Localized Flooding Possible

We will monitor the next 48 hours for possible strong storms and localized flooding.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 5 mph.