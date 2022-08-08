WEATHER 8-8-9,2022: Hot , Storms Return Tomorrow

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind around 5 mph.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.