WEATHER 8-7-2023 Windy and Stormy

Going to be windy today with some storms throughout the day. Make sure you and the kids are weather aware as school gets back into full swing.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.