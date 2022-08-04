WEATHER: 8-4-5,2022: Severe Pop-Ups Likely

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible mainly in northwestern counties of Middle Tennessee today.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph.